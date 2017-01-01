Melton Times letter: Let Rainbows benefit from Santa’s mistakes in Melton

People in Melton can help children and young people this festive season by donating their unwanted gifts to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Rainbows has a shop in Sherrard Street and we want people to donate those oversized jumpers, surplus toys and duplicate gifts received at Christmas.

Santa may have got it a bit wrong this year and people don’t need to feel guilty about not liking a gift or hanging on to something they just won’t use. Every year we’re grateful for people’s unwanted gifts, which are often the perfect item for someone else. And of course, we are ever grateful for your old items of clothing, toys etc to make way for your new ones.

By donating to our shops, people will be helping to fund the specialist care the charity provides to more than 380 children and young people with life-limiting and terminal illnesses in the East Midlands, including those from Leicestershire.

Donating presents to Rainbows helps you make space in your cupboards, and helps us raise money for local children and their families. And if you’re a UK taxpayer, your donation could be worth 25 per cent more at no cost to you thanks to gift aid.

For more information visit www.rainbows.co.uk/shops

Karen Bilsby, Head of Retail, Rainbows shops