Melton Times letter: Car vandalism

I’m getting in contact after seeing your article on the Melton Times website about the car vandalism on New Year’s Day/January 2nd.

My car was parked opposite my boyfriend’s house on High Street in Waltham on the Wolds as I was away for a few nights. After seeing a post from someone on Facebook on our way back to my boyfriend’s house and reading about the damage to the cars on the same street where my car was parked my boyfriend asked his uncle to check my car. He rang back and confirmed two tyres had been slashed.

One of the slashed tyres on Ellie Jenkins' vandalised car at Waltham EMN-170401-095254001 EMN-170401-095254001

When we got back to my car, the damage was clear and it was obviously leaning to one side with the lack of air in the tyres on the right side.

I guess I was lucky I didn’t have my window smashed as well as I have seen some people have had tyres slashed and windows smashed. Shocking that there are people who would do something like this and I hope they get caught!

Ellie Jenkins