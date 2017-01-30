Melton teenager Conor’s day to remember at Man City match

A teenager from Melton scored a top prize when he won a money-can’t buy VIP experience at his favourite football club Manchester City.

Conor McCafferty, 16, got the chance to experience a Premier League football match at the Etihad Stadium when he saw his team take on Tottenham Hotspur on his birthday.

The prize Conor won allowed him to attend Manchester City’s new City Family Day. This meant he was treated to the blue carpet experience and was able to get up close and personal with the club’s recent silverware including the Capital One Cup, FA Women’s Super League and FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup trophies.

Conor, along with other competition winners, played in a five-a-side match, took part in a range of fun football skill games and a met club mascots Moonchester and Moonbeam.

Once inside the stadium, Conor enjoyed his name in lights on the jumbo whilst he helped cheer on his team.

Conor who attended the match with friend Tom Kirby, could barely contain his excitement.

He said: “I really enjoyed the City Family Day, there were loads of great activities. The best were the ‘Panna’ 1v1 game where you have to nutmeg the other player, and playing football tennis.

“It was great actually seeing and using the same training facilities that the City players use. The fact it was also my birthday made the whole thing even better!”

City Family Day reinforces the club’s commitment to offering a world-class experience for fans on matchday by providing fun, interactive and engaging environments for its fans and their families.