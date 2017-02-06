Melton teen chef wins national cookery award

A budding young chef who attends Brooksby Melton College has won a national cookery award.

Student Joe Smith,18, received the Aspiring Student Chef Award at The Teflon Diamond Standard competition finals in London.

The awards for teenagers offer the chance for non-professional cooks to gain recognition for their cooking ability at home and for those attending school and catering college, the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learnt.

Joe impressed judges by cooking a fish dish from demonstration and meticulously executing his own take on a soufflé omelette.

The teenager was also awarded a three year specialised chefs scholarship, a life changing opportunity to gain insight into the world of catering, and products from award sponsors NoStik, Utensa Wonderbake and Sitram.