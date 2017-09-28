Melton stepping up to the plate for cancer cause Macmillan

Citizens of the Melton borough are invited to enjoy a cuppa and a slice or two of cake to help beat cancer.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning - which is Macmillan Cancer Support’s largest fundraising event - will take place tomorrow.

People from all over the UK will host their own coffee mornings and donations on the day are made to Macmillan. Last year alone the charity raised over £25 million and this year another monumental effort is being encouraged.

The following places will be hosting coffee mornings tomorrow (participants we’re aware of at the time of going to press); Melton Library (10.30am-12noon), Hamilton Tennis Club (10.15-11.30am), Grimston Village Hall (10am-12noon) and Sproxton Village Hall (10am-12noon).

A coffee morning is being held at Melton’s Tresillian House, on Dalby Road, from 10am-12noon. Coffee and cakes will be served.

St Francis Primary School is continuing its charitable efforts by holding a Macmillan coffee morning from 9-11am. Children in Year 6 will be serving tea, coffee and cakes.

There will also be a raffle and musical performances by Year 5 and the Mini Crescendos.

A fundraiser has been organised on Wednesday (October 4) by the Sage Cross Methodist Ladies Club. Their event will include a bring and buy and raffle. It will be held at Sage Cross Methodist Church from 2pm.

The Melton Times will endeavour to publish details and photos from the majority of events listed in next week’s edition.

Send your pictures to john.mason@jpress.co.uk, by Monday, October 2 to be included in our round-up.

To take part in World’s Biggest Coffee Morning log on to the Macmillan website - http://coffee.macmillan.org.uk for a coffee morning starter pack.