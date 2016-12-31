Melton Sports is now the place to get your child’s club uniform

Melton Sports in King Street is now an approved stockist of official Scout and Guide uniforms.

It has taken over the role from The Stork in the Bell Centre which closed at Christmas following the retirement of owner Harun Jussab.

Michael Cooke, of Melton Sports, said: “We are delighted that Mr Jussab chose to hand over the baton to us as a generation ago our predecessor, Allsports, was the local supplier.

“We are looking forward to welcoming and serving Rainbows, Brownies, Beavers, Cubs, Guides and Scouts and their families for years to come.”

Alongside Scout and Guide uniforms, Melton Sports is now also developing an outdoor range aimed at cadets, Duke of Edinburgh Award students, hikers and dog walkers.