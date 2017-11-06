Melton spectators enjoy spooktacular bonfire event in Play Close on Halloween

Have your say

Melton Town Estate’s annual Halloween Bonfire Party proved a “spooktacular” success with crowds of more than 1,250 enjoying the event.

Families were treated to a brilliant display of fireworks in the town’s Play Close when senior town warden John Southerington started proceedings by lighting the bonfire.

Flames and fireworks light up Play Close PHOTO: Tim Williams

A new feature this year was a scary fancy dress competition and more than 50 adults and children dressed up to add to the atmosphere.

John Southerington and Sue Bailey (feoffee) judged Tilia Naylor the winner in her outfit as the “Corpse Bride.”

Prizes were given for first £30 voucher, second £20 and third £10.

Town Estate bailiff, Andrew Cooper, said: “This was the best firework night so far with the biggest crowds. It was great to see so many people enjoying it.”

Halloween fancy dressers watch the fireworks PHOTO: Tim Williams

Extraterrestrial passengers for brothers Williams and Alfie Nott PHOTO: Tim Williams

Niamh Enright and family dressed for the occasion PHOTO: Tim Williams

Four-year-old pirate Robert Linowski had the force with him PHOTO: Tim Williams

Burgers and bangers for the evening's refreshment PHOTO: Tim Williams