Melton spectators enjoy spooktacular bonfire event in Play Close on Halloween

Melton Town Estate’s annual Halloween Bonfire Party proved a “spooktacular” success with crowds of more than 1,250 enjoying the event.
Families were treated to a brilliant display of fireworks in the town’s Play Close when senior town warden John Southerington started proceedings by lighting the bonfire.
A new feature this year was a scary fancy dress competition and more than 50 adults and children dressed up to add to the atmosphere.
John Southerington and Sue Bailey (feoffee) judged Tilia Naylor the winner in her outfit as the “Corpse Bride.”
Prizes were given for first £30 voucher, second £20 and third £10.
Town Estate bailiff, Andrew Cooper, said: “This was the best firework night so far with the biggest crowds. It was great to see so many people enjoying it.”