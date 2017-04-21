Melton soldier Ben Moore makes his daughter proud by winning emotional charity horse race

Proud 10-year-old leukaemia-sufferer Grace Moore watched her dad, Ben, win a prestigious charity horserace in front of thousands of race-goers yesterday (Thursday) at Cheltenham.

Ben, who is an Army riding instructor at the Defence Animal Centre in Melton, romped to victory in the Pertemps Champions Willberry Charity Race.

Ben Moore, who is riding a charity flat race, with daughter Grace EMN-171004-132509001

He was riding Three Star General from the renowed stable of trainer David Pipe and beat off competition from a field which included Alice Fox-Pitt and Sir Mark Todd.

The race raised £150,000 for charities Willberry Wonder Pony and the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

Ben, who is 39, has raised £4,500 himself through an online fundraising page.

He decided to enter the race after a conversation with Grace, a pupil at Ab Kettleby School who was diagnosed with leukaemia six months ago.

Ben told the Melton Times afterwards: “It was good that Grace came into the winner’s enclosure at the end.

“I think she was a little overwhelmed with all the crowds and the press cameras.

“You could see on her face that she was really pleased I had won.

“I heard later that she was jumping up and down and cheering loudly as I came down the home straight to the finish line.”

A former racehorse jockey before joining the Army, Ben has also had his battles with cancer, having treatment for a synovial sarcoma in his leg.

He got riding advice before the race from former Grand National winner Bob Champion, who also beat cancer.

Ben added: “It was a real buzz to be back in the racing environment and fitting, as a soldier, to win on a horse called Three Star General.

“I felt like I had just won the Cheltenham Gold Cup - the crowd was very receptive at the end.”