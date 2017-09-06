Melton slimmers step out to raise funds to fight cancer

Fifty people from Melton Slimming World groups have helped raise £450 for Cancer Research UK by getting sponsored to increase their step count - culminating in a celebration walk at Melton Country Park in August.

The groups were taking part in the Walk All Over Cancer with Slimming World campaign where slimmers across the UK and Ireland were sponsored to hit a self-selected steps target by their friends and families.

To honour their achievements and raise even more money for the charity, the groups held their own celebration event at Melton Country Park.

The champion slimmers attend the Slimming World groups run by Melton Slimming World consultants Amy, Mandy and Paula, held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Mandy said: “We had lovely weather conditions for our walk and in true Slimming World-style our members, their friends and families were out in force to support each other. They showed just what can be done when we come together, both in terms of achieving something amazing and raising money for a great cause too.”

For more information about Slimming World groups visit the Slimming World website at www.slimmingworld.com or call Mandy on (01664) 567260.