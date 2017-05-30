Melton Show and Festival packs in the fair crowds over the bank holiday

Play Close was brought to life over the bank holiday when thousands of families attended Melton Show and Festival.

The fun fair event, organised by the Woods’ family, attracted visitors of all ages on Sunday and Monday, thanks largely to entry being free again.

Time for a ride in a big teacup PHOTO: Tim Williams

The exhilarating entertainment included wrestling, a new funhouse, the Nuneaton Dog Training Club, wild west re-enactments, dodgems, craft marquees, a visit from the RSPCA and Melton Fire Service and Moto Stunts International.

Ashley Wood said: “We were very happy with the numbers in attendance this year. We want to build on this next year by appealing to more local business to get involved and get in touch.

“Though the weather wasn’t quite as good on Monday, it didn’t stop lots of families coming and having a great time.

“Overall, the two days were smashing and we received lots of positive feedback on our Facebook page from visitors. As a family the Woods’ have atteneded Melton Day for years and we thoroughly enjoyed this one.”

Will Swatland puts his Red Setter Buster through the Woodside dog agility challenge PHOTO: Tim Williams

Lots of entertainment to choose from in Play Close PHOTO: Tim Williams

Thrills and bad hair on the fun fair rides PHOTO: Tim Williams

Melton Sports Village's Heidi Millin and Jack Young encourage people to Bee Active PHOTO: Tim Williams