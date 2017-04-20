Melton Scouts need cash aid to finish new HQ

An urgent appeal for cash has been sounded by Scout leaders in Melton to help them build a new HQ .

Planning permission for the £315,000 project, at Holwell Pastures, runs out next week, but there is a shortfall of around £100,000 in funding.

Work was due to start on it today (Thursday) to prevent planning approval lapsing.

But, the Scouts are hoping to get donations from businesses, charities and the public to enable them to complete the development.

District commissioner Ian Cliffe said: “As planning permission is due to run out and we could also lose some of the funding we have, we have had to make the decision to start the build.

“The plan is to demolish the existing buildings and construct the outer shell of the new build.

“But that is as far as we can go with the funding we have, so we urgently need to find another £100,000.”

Planning permission was granted three years ago for the timber-framed building, which will house new toilet and shower facilities, indoor sleeping accommodation, a kitchen and refectory area, an indoor activity community room and storage space.

The building will replace old mobile buildings which are no longer fit for purpose.

The site is used by around 2,000 young people a year.

Email meltonscouts@gmail.com or call 07961 930638 if you would like to donate money to the project.

Alternatively, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Melton-Scouts to contribute cash online.

l The popular annual Scouts parade to celebrate St George’s Day will be held in Melton on Sunday.

Members of the town packs will gather in Thorpe End at 2.15pm before marching through the town, accompanied by the Melton Toy Soldiers Band, and into Leicester Street.

They will enter New Park and a service will be held at the bandstand before the group is formally dismissed.