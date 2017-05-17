Melton Scout leader chosen to represent UK at World Scouting event in Iceland

A Melton Scout leader has been chosen to represent the UK at a World Scouting event in Iceland this summer.

Ian Cliffe is set to embark on the once-in-a-lifetime adventure at the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland, where thousands of Scouts from all over the world will come together.

The Moot, held from July 25 to August 2, will see more than 5,000 participants from 80 countries stay at the National Scout Centre on the stunning banks of Lake Ulfljotsvatn as they work together to explore and embrace the event’s theme of ‘change.’

Over the nine days, the 500 members of the UK contingent will embrace change on their journey to The Moot, whether this is in their own lives or their local community.

Ian said: “Being a leader is an incredible thing. Not only do we get to go on some fantastic international trips like this but we also get to give the young people these amazing opportunities to do things they might never have had the chance to before.”

Scouting, the world’s largest youth movement, was founded in August 1907 and aims to help young people, both boys and girls, enjoy fun and adventure, while developing the practical, character and employability skills they need to succeed in life.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished participants well: “I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK contingent. They’re heading off to the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland and I am sure it’s going to be a trip to remember.

“It’s an incredible place to adventure and develop new skills that you can use throughout the rest of your life. It’s also a place that tests what you are made of.”