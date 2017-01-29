Melton schoolgirl Lucy’s sponsored silence raises awareness of friend Sam’s diabetes

A local schoolgirl has raised a sum of £165.50 for JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) by doing a 48-hour sponsored silence.

Lucy Woodcock, 10, who attends Brownlow Primary School took it upon herself to raise money for the diabetes charity as her friend and classmate, Sam Scoble, has Type 1 diabetes. He was diagnosed with the life-changing condition five years ago when he was just four-years-old.

Lucy has seen first hand in the classroom the challenges that having Type 1 diabetes can bring, and so used this as her inspiration to complete this special challenge.

Type 1 diabetes is not a lifestyle condition, but a genetic condition with no known cure at present. JDRF funds research to find a cure, treat and prevent Type 1. They also provide support and a voice to people with Type 1 and their families.

