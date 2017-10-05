Melton schoolgirl in line for second lifesaving award after saving young child in strong currents

A Melton schoolgirl could be in line for a second lifesaving award after rescuing a young girl who was struggling to stay afloat in a strong current.

Annalese Page (15) was on holiday in the United States when she spotted the youngster in difficulties while using a ‘lazy river’ water park.

The child, believed to be six, had got separated from their mother and was going under the water after emerging from a slide at speed.

After spotting what had happened, Annalese, a pupil at John Ferneley College, leapt into action and scooped the youngster to safety.

Four years ago, she was presented with a Young Person’s Certificate of Commendation by the Royal Lifesaving Society after rescuing a disabled boy struggling in a hotel swimming pool while on holiday in Lanzarote.

Her mum, Tina, who is a paramedic with East Midlands Ambulance Service, said of her daughter’s latest exploits, which took place at Rapid City in South Dakota: “The child was thrown into the water and got caught in the strong current at the exit to the lazy river.

Annalese Page, pictured when she was 11, hold her lifesaving award flanked by her Melton Mowbray Lifesaving Club trainers Bob Wells (right) and Alistair Nairn EMN-170410-173346001

“The mother could not reach her small child, who was having difficulty and starting to submerge.

“My husband, Neil, was with Annalese in the water and he said she suddenly folded up like a closed fan, dropped through her rubber ring like a torpedo and sped towards the child, who was in a lot of distress by this stage.

“Within seconds, Annalese got a firm grip on the child and lifted her up.

“She immediately stopped panicking and relaxed knowing she was safe - her mum was very grateful.”

Annalese learned her skills through attending Melton Life Saving Club at the town’s Waterfield Leisure Pool.

Tina, who lives with her family in Old Dalby, added: “Annalese is blissfully aware of her actions, as she was the first time.

“We’ve been told she might get another lifesaving award and we are very proud of her.”