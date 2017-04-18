Melton’s unsung voluntary heroes recognised at County Hall dinner celebration

Two prominent members of St Mary’s Church, Melton, were among the “unsung heroes” who attended a celebration of volunteers in the county at County Hall, Leicester last month.

The Unsung Heroes of Leicestershire dinner was hosted by Leicestershire County Council chairman Bill Liquorish and among the dignitaries attending were the High Sheriff of Leicestershire, Surinder Sharma, and Lord Mayor of Leicester, Cllr Stephen Corall.

Mayor of Melton, Cllr David Wright with his wife and chosen nominees PHOTO: Supplied

Mayors and civic dignitaries from the county were invited to nominate three people from their area for the dinner and Mayor of Melton, Cllr David Wright chose Ian Neale, Andrew Nutter and Norman and Marilyn Robinson.

The reason given for the nominations are as follows: Ian Neale - the driving force behind St Mary’s Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival. Having just seen its 14th year with a record 1,346 trees on display, the festival goes from strength to strength attracting visitors from outside the town and national media coverage of this unique event. Ian is responsible for the mammoth task of organising this event which really brings the community together.

Andrew Nutter - has been a major voluntary contributor behind the St Mary’s Parish Church ‘At the heart of the Community Project’. The fabric of the building, which dates from the 12th century, has withstood the tests of time but now requires adaptation to ensure that it can meet the needs of today’s congregations. Thanks to the significant contribution by Andrew, the project to renovate and improve the church building started in January. This project will support the church family’s on-going mission to grow the church and extend its involvement with and service to the community.

Norman and Marilyn Robinson were nominated for their outstanding contribution over many years of fundraising and highly successful management of Bottesford Village Hall. Norman has also made a significant contribution to Bottesford Youth Club in his role as treasurer, fundraiser, and management committee member.