Melton’s Trumpton charity hands out Christmas collection cash and gifts to worthy causes

Melton firefighters’ community charity Trumpton has handed out thousands of pounds in cheques and gifts to 27 good causes.

This year’s Trumpton tour and collection, a tradition that takes place in the run-up to Christmas, raised just over £8,600.

The community was asked to nominate local good causes, groups and worthy individuals who would benefit from a share of the cash.

And at a presentation night, held at the Melton Polish Club, all of this year’s beneficiaries received their awards.

The beneficiaries and their awards were:

Asfordby Football Club - money towards new equipment; Belvoir Cricket Trust - money towards training; Parents Solutions circle - money towards family get togethers; Sandy Lane Mother and Toddlers - toys; Oasis Family Centre - toys; Melton Furniture Project - money towards ongoing costs; Bradgate Flats - money towards kitchen upgrade; Oakdale- food mixer; Melton Scout District - money towards Holwell upgrade; Melton Learning Hub - kitchen equipment; 5th Melton Scouts - money towards equipment; Melton Community First Responders - money for updated equipment; Well Being Art Group - money towards costs; John Ferneley College’s Duke of Edinburgh participants - money towards equipment; Friends of St Mary’s School - lots of outdoor games; Birchwood School - gardening equipment; Piper (a little girl born with breathing problems) - a new pump to assist breathing; Friends of Great Dalby School - overalls for outdoor tasks and money for gym mats; Great Dalby Pre-School - a play kitchen; The Eye FM - money towards updating equipment; Melton and Belvoir School Sport - money for training; Ellie Harris - iPad stand for wheelchair; Foxes Group - toys; Melton Marvels - money towards costs; Asfordby Hill Community Group - table tennis table; Little Scholars Pre-School - money towards new anti tip chairs; Deena Herod - money to treat friend who’d hit hard times.

Trumpton committee member and Melton firefighter Scott Smith said: “This year was a record collection of just over £8600 and we also had a record attendance for the presentation.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated and all those who helped us collect.”