Melton residents invited to first Patch Walk in Sysonby ward

The first of a series of events to help residents highlight major issues in their area of Melton is on Tuesday, covering the town’s Sysonby ward.

Borough councillors and police officers will take part in the first so-called ‘Patch Walk’, meeting at the Dieppe Way Community Centre at 6pm.

It has been organised by support group, Melton Matters, working with the borough council and police.

Glynn Cartwright of Melton Matters said: “It is intended each ward will have two Patch Walks over 12 months.

“The idea is to involve residents in highlighting issues within each ward, such as rubbish, provision of litter bins, fly-tipping, abandoned cars, and dog fouling.

Go online at www.facebook.com/Melton-Matters-1610843839181326 to find out more about the series of Patch Walks planned across the town.