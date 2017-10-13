Melton residents’ group to hold meeting

Members of a Melton residents’ group will be discussing anti-social behaviour and parking issues at their next meeting on Tuesday October 24, at The Cove community centre.

Tina Culley, chair of Residents’ Action Group Egerton (RAGE), said: “We would like people to attend at 6.30pm for refreshments, for a 7pm start.

“There will be local police officers there as well as Melton borough councillors and officers to support any enquiries residents of Egerton Ward may have. “We will also have a free raffle for residents who attend.”

RAGE is a well-established residents group which tackles anti-social behaviour and issues which affect daily lives on the ward as well as providing heavily subsidised outings to the seaside.

It also puts on bingo sessions, runs a free disposal service for household items once a month and works closely with the police and council to make sure residents are up to date with anything that might come up.”

Email tina.culley.egerton@gmail.com for further details.