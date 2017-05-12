Melton rare breeds poultry show to go ahead at the end of the month

The popular annual rare breeds poultry show at Melton Cattle Market will now go ahead on Saturday May 27 after it was rearranged due to restrictions imposed following the Bird Flu outbreak.

It was initially cancelled when the Department for Enivronment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) banned poultry sales and gatherings in December.

The Spring Sale of Graded Traditional Pure and Rare Breed Poultry and Waterfowl had to be rescheduled again last month when Defra allowed poultry to be run free from netted runs but upheld the restriction on sales and shows.

Those limitations have now been lifted so the show, which attracts entries from across the UK, can now go ahead at the end of this month.

Entries must be made from today (Friday) and all vendors and buyers are reminded they must have an up-to-date registration card and provide proof of name and address, via a driving licence or utility bill in order to register.

All enquiries should be made through Lisa Rogers by emailing lisa@meltonmowbraymarket.co.uk or calling on 07957 914322.