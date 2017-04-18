Melton rare breeds poultry show likely to go ahead after Bird Flu restrictions

Organisers of the popular annual spring rare breeds poultry sale are confident it will go ahead despite the government maintaining a ban on bird sales.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) suspended all gatherings for the sale of poultry in December following outbreaks of Bird Flu.

The organisation did relax restrictions last week to allow poultry owners to let their flocks roam free after previously insisting they were limited to netted runs.

Melton Market is still unable to hold its weekly bird sales, however, with some concerns remaining over the virus.

But it is hoped the Spring Sale of Graded Traditional Pure and Rare Breed Poultry and Waterfowl will be able to be held on May 6, after it was rescheduled this month.

Market manager Tim Webster said: “We thought there would be no chance of the show going ahead but now we are much more confident.

“The catalogue has been published and we are expecting a decision on bird sales from Defra by April 28.”