Melton pub celebrates top award

Licensees at The Boat in Melton are celebrating after being named the town’s best pub in a pretigious annual awards scheme organised by the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Mick and Laura Jackson, who have run The Boat for more than six years, last scooped the accolade four years ago.

The Burton Street pub was judged against six criteria, including the beer quality, décor and cleanliness, service, community focus and atmosphere.

Melton CAMRA’s Dave Eatherington said: “The Boat scored maximum points in two of the categories and only dropped one point on three others which was a tremendous performance.”

Mick and Laura put their success down to it b eing a team effort, from the cleaner, Helen, to b ar staff such as Laura Cox.

The Boat goes through to the regional round of judging to compete against fellow winning pubs from Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire.