Melton people encouraged to talk about death

Melton people will be encouraged to talk about dying, death and bereavement at a special session this morning (Tuesday).

Representatives from Richard Barnes Funeral Directors will be manning a stall at Melton Cattle Market from 9am until 4pm.

Advice will be given on how to start a conversation on death and the issue of dying and practical advice will be given.

The event has been organised as part of the national Dying Matters Awareness Week campaign, which is aimed at breaking the taboo around death.