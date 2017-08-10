Melton nursery begins new era after joining academy trust

A popular children’s nursery in Melton is expanding to two venues after joining an acdemy trust.

The Oasis Family Centre, which looks after youngsters from around 40 families at its current Nottingham Street venue, is now part of Mowbray Education Trust.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170808-172856001

It was formerly run by the Covenant Life Church, which no longer meets in the town.

A second Oasis nursery is being established at The Grove Primary School later this year, which will enable children to move seamlessly through to primary education.

Manager Victoria Conyers is excited about the prospects for the children.

She said: “There is a transition dip for children when they move from nursery to primary school but there will be none of that now.

“Most of our children are from disadvantaged families and they will really benefit from being part of the trust.”

Email Mrs Conyers at vconyers@oasiscentre.org.uk if you are a local tradesperson who can volunteer to help build the new Grove nursery.