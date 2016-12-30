Melton Mowbray Round Table’s Santa float was a true team effort

The Melton Mowbray and District Round Table has thanked generous residents after December’s Santa float collection raised more than £1,700 for charitable causes in the local community.

With the help of their friends and family, the Round Table members once again had successful visits to Asfordby, East Goscote and Whissendine.

Chairman Richard Westmoreland said: “Collecting money for local charities and seeing how your money is spent is the most rewarding part of Round Table.

“This year the members and helpers have walked almost 35 miles over the various routes and raised over £1,700 in the process, all of which will be given to local charitable groups in the coming months.

“If you would be keen to help with the collection efforts, we would be grateful for the support and make donations to your group accordingly. For further information please contact us at https://m.facebook.com/meltonmowbrayroundtable.”