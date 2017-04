Melton Mowbray Community Chaplaincy had their own Easter market stall on Saturday.

Their stall displayed ‘One Friday,’ an exhibition of contemporary Easter paintings by professional artist Jenny Hawke, portraying the final day of the life of Jesus, which is the origin of Good Friday in the Christian year.

The children are shown claiming their Easter egg prize in a competition to spot six of the ‘One Friday’ paintings displayed in town centre shop windows.