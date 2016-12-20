Melton men’s shopping was made easier again

Lucky men had Christmas all wrapped up in a day while enjoying a pint thanks to a successful joint event in Melton.

The town centre was busy with men looking for that special present for loved ones and help was at hand in the form of Melton’s Men’s Shopping Day.

One of the polished classic cars attracts attention in the Market Place PHOTO: Tim Williams

Not only could men get their presents wrapped for free but they also got a free pint token allowing them to enjoy a beer at The Cutting Room or a coffee at More Coffee Shop.

There were more than 20 stalls in the Market Place offering a whole range of Christmas gifts from jewellery and clothing to decorative cutlery items and mouthwatering chocolates. Entertainment and music on the day was provided by 103 The Eye.

Town centre manager Shelagh Core said: “Sunday was well supported by many blokes who enjoyed being able to go for a pint or coffee while they had their presents wrapped by us.”

“I think it’s the fifth year we’ve done this and it was definitely busier than ever. It’s always good to see familiar and new faces taking advantage of this event.”

The town centre was full of cars and Christmas shoppers PHOTO: Tim Williams

The blokes shopping day was merged with the final vintage and classic car, bike, lorry and bus meet of the year.

Cafe owner and organiser Nigel Keep said: “The day was phenomenal. The best we’ve ever done.

“People were out in there thousands and 150 cars were parked outside Superdrug right up the boulevard on both sides of the road.

“There was great camaraderie between people and it was the perfect build up to Christmas.”

Organiser Nigel Keep (right) with fellow classic cars fan Colin Fletcher PHOTO: Tim Williams

The next classic and vintage car meet will be on April 28, 2017.

Melton’s Christmas Eve Market takes place in the town from 8am to 2pm. There will be no Tuesday market, and so the next one will be New Year’s Eve.