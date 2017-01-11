Melton Mayor’s Awards: It’s time to nominate those unsung heroes

Nominations are invited into categories for this year’s Mayor Awards.

Mayor of Melton David Wright is calling on readers to put forward worthy candidates for three awards – the Mayor’s Award of Merit, Young Citizen Award and Melton Borough Award.

The scheme is a way of formally recognising achievements of individuals and/or organisations within the borough. They celebrate those unsung heroes who give their time and energy voluntarily to help and bring together others in the community.

l Mayor’s Award of Merit – An opportunity for outstanding contributions to be recognised. Also, it is hoped that this acknowledgement may inspire others to be involved in community activities and help others. Eligible individuals/organisations are: individuals over the age of 18; organisations specifically for those over the age of 18; those who make an outstanding and selfless contribution to the community; and those who are kind, thoughtful and helpful and do not expect reward.

l Young Citizen Award – For young people who have made an outstanding contribution to the community. Also, to recognise the positive role young people play in our community today and encourage our youth to be thoughtful and caring citizens of the future. Eligible individuals/organisations are: individuals who are 25 or under; organisations specifically for the 25 and under age range; those who make an outstanding and selfless contribution to the community; and those who are kind, thoughtful and helpful and do not expect reward.

l Melton Borough Award – This award was introduced in 2009 to recognise those who contribute to the life of the borough. It will recognise over-18s who provide an outstanding service to the borough through their job role, and this may include paid employment. Eligible individuals/organisations are those who: promote the borough/community; go beyond their job role and going the ‘extra mile’; benefit others due to their work; introduce and implement innovative ideas; and overcome personal difficulties.

Nominations close on March 6.