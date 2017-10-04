Melton man Tom dons fresh barnet after charity chop

An aspiring wildife photographer is showing off a smart new trim after donating hair to a charity which makes wigs for children.

Tom Gasson, who works at Tuxford & Tebbutt, had his braids cut off at Bellissima Hair in Melton on Saturday, September 23, to give to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs for youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

The twenty-two-year-old from Melton said: “I’ve donated four braids of hair that were each around 15 inches, but had another six inches removed to achieve the style that I now have.

“I decided to cut my hair because I’ve had long red hair for approximately ten years, and felt like it was time for a change. I didn’t want the hair to go to waste so I did some research and came across the Little Princess Trust.

“I’d like to add that I hope the child who receives the hair is as proud of its colour as I still am now. I hope it makes them very happy.”