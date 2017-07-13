Melton man takes on 4,000-mile United States cycle challenge after heart surgery

A man who was told he would never be able to do much exercise after having pioneering heart surgery at the age of two is cycling across the United States for charity.

Chris Pendleton, who grew up in Melton, set out last month from the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Chris Pendleton, who had heart surgery as as a two-year-old toddler, pictured before starting out from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco EMN-171107-183359001

The 33-year-old’s aim is to finish his 4,000-mile coast-to-coast challenge in Boston in September, when he hopes to have raised £4,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

His effort is all the more amazing when you realised Chris was born with pulmonary stenosis, which rstricts blood flow to certain areas of the body.

His sister Helen said: “He was only the sixth infant in the world to have this pioneering surgery and my parents were told he would never be able to do much, so we are very proud of him.”

He surprised family and friends by announcing on Facebook that he was doing the fundraiser.

Before setting out he wrote on his blog: “The route I have plotted takes me through around 20 states until I reach Boston, Massachusetts, on the East Coast, some 10 weeks and seven pairs of padded cycling shorts later.”

Chris , whose parents Alan and Barbara both still live in Melton, had heart surgery at two and again aged four.

He was treated at Groby Road Hospital in Leicester initially and then for many years at Glenfield. He is dismayed that it is threatened with closure.

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-pendleton4000 to sponsor Chris, who is currently in Wyoming.