Melton lunch project cooks up a treat for families

A project that aims to show care for the local community, by providing nutritious meals, physical activities and healthy eating advice for Melton families, has proved popular again during the school summer holidays this year.

Now in its fourth year, The Community Family Lunch Project is a collaboration between professionals from Sure Start and Supporting Leicestershire Families, together with volunteers from Melton churches, who worked together to give families a fun-packed morning and a healthy buffet lunch.

The aim of the project has been to bring families together in a sociable environment to learn about healthy living and how nutritious meals can be enjoyed on a low budget.

Approximately 220 meals were prepared at The Edge and Fairmead Sure Start Centres on Tuesdays and Thursday over a four week period through July and August, by volunteer chefs Janey Branston-Spong and Dan Stevens with free supplies being given away each day for families to use at home.

Church volunteers organised pre-lunch sport and craft activities, helped in the kitchen, waited on tables and washed up afterwards.

The initiative was started in 2014 by members of Churches Together in Melton Mowbray as a way of showing God’s love to the local community. Generous donations of finance and food for this year’s project were received from local churches and businesses, including Tesco Morrisons and Pukka Pies.

The organisers wish to express their thanks to all who contributed to the project and look forward to building on their success in the future.