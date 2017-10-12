Melton Lions out and about to lend a hand in the community

Around 70 people took advantage of the chance to have a free type 2 diabetes test in town thanks to Melton Lions.

The club organised for Silver Star Diabetes, who run Mobile Screening Units, to offer free tests, in the Market Place on Saturday.

Melton Lions helping the Mencap Gardening Club PHOTO: Supplied

The Lions have also been busy with Marie Walters of Melton in Bloom completing a project for the Mencap Gardening Club which they’ve funded.

President Sabrina Tate said: “In June the overgrown flowerbeds outside the Mencap building in Chapel Street were totally cleared with some support from Access all Areas. It took two days in hot sunshine to ensure the ground was free of old roots and weeds.

“This was followed up in August with a good layer of manure kindly donated by Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary, and on Monday (September 2) plants, shrubs and bulbs chosen by Marie, in recognition of celebrating 100 years of Lions Club International, were delivered.

“A member of the Mencap Gardening Club, Ryan Kemp, and a Melton in Bloom volunteer helped Lions members replant the beds.”

Next Tuesday (October 17), Melton Lions are hosting a concert at the theatre in aid of Rainbows Children’s Hospice and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The number one Gary Barlow tribute singer Dan Hadfield will be headlining with support from Howard Rose.

Tickets are still available from Melton Theatre at £17 for adults and £15 for under 16s. For more information visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk or call (01664) 851111.