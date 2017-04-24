Melton Lions give cash to St Mary’s Church fund

A cheque for £1,500 was presented to John Craig, chairman of St Mary’s Project Committee by Sabrina Tate, Melton Mowbray Lions Club president.

The donation will be used to purchase one of the 25 Pendant Lamps needed as part of the church renovation project.

To date the St Mary’s Project Committee have reached £1,593 towards the £1,900 needed. It’s hoped the work will be finished by the end of October, in time for the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The Lions felt that St Mary’s represents a busy community meeting place and the renovations will allow more comfortable surroundings and greater accessibility to the numerous groups who will use the facilities.

Sabrina Tate said: “I’m impressed by the parish website which tracks the progress of the renovations, and allows individuals to see how they can support this vital work.”