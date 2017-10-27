Melton Lions charity night of song with Dan Hadfield and Howard Rose’s band Colour Colour raises £2,000

Have your say

Music lovers were treated to two excellent performances when the UK’s number one Gary Barlow tribute act, Dan Hadfield, and Melton star Howard Rose with his band Colour Colour, performed exciting sets at Melton Theatre.

Howard rocked the audience’s socks off with great songs including his latest single The Sailor and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Proud Mary.

Dan Hadfield then had the audience on their feet, waving and cheering for nearly an hour and a half, with a host of Gary Barlow and Take That numbers including Giants, Back for Good and Rule the World.

The concert, on Tuesday, October 17, was held in aid of Rainbows Children’s Hospice and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

It was organised by Melton Lions, raised over £2,000 and was compered by Mark Frisby.