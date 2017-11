Have your say

Melton Library is close for three days at the end of this month to allow essential maintenance to be carried out.

Leicestershire County Council say the Wilton Road service will not be available between Wednesday November 29 and Friday December 1.

It will reopen at 10am on Saturday December 2.

No items will be due back during the closure.

Go to www.leicestershire.gov.uk/libraries for online services and details of other Leicestershire libraries.