Melton Kettleby Foods co-workers to do charity triathlon-style event in memory of colleague

Staff at Kettleby Foods in Melton are remembering one of their valued colleagues by taking part in an arduous charity triathlon-style event this month.

‘The Kettleby Leftovers’ team are one of three groups from Kettleby Foods raising money for the Epilepsy Society in the 2017 Samworth Brothers Charity Challenge.

The charity has been chosen in memory of Kettleby Foods worker Jeanette Bateman, who sadly died last year.

Kettleby Foods personnel manager Jo Carver said: “Jeanette was a very valued friend and colleague here for many years. All of our Charity Challenge teams have the Epilepsy Society as one of their chosen charities in memory of Jeanette. It’s a great cause for us to support.”

The Samworth Brothers Charity Challenge is a gruelling day-long mountain walk, bike ride and canoe race. It has raised more than £1.5 million for charity over the past decade.

The 2017 challenge events will be in the Lake District on Saturday June 10 and 17, and it’s hoped that more than £300,000 will be raised by teams.

The three Kettleby teams - ‘The Kettleby Leftovers,’ ‘3 Men and a Rutland Lady’ and ‘S-Mashed Bandits’ - are also raising money for LOROS. Teams from other Samworth Brothers Melton businesses are also participating.