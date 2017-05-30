Melton holds prayer for Manchester bomb victims

Community chaplains have been in the town centre and markets inviting people to join them to pray for the people of Manchester following the recent terror attack in the city.

Many appreciated the opportunity to pause, reflect, pray and talk.

If anyone would like to talk to members of Melton Mowbray Community Chaplaincy or request prayer, they can email chaplaincy@mmbc.org.uk, or find them in the mall from 9.30am on Tuesday or Caffe Nero from 10am on Wednesday mornings.

* People have also lay down flowers in the Market Place to remember all the victims.