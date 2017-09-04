Melton hiker tackles walk for Macmillan

A fundraiser who grew up living in the town has raised over £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support by walking 225 kilometres, from Norwich to Melton, in six days.

Mat Moore (31), a former student at Norwich University College of Arts achieved the feat with his friend Harry Cox (30), who he met during his time in Norwich.

The hike saw the pair set off from Norwich at 6.30am on August 13 and arrive in Melton at 1.30pm on August 19. They chose a route through Thetford Forest camping out at various different locations along the way.

The thirty-one-year-old, who used to live on Nottingham Road, but now resides in Manchester, said: “The whole thing came from uni, I used to get the train from Norfolk through to my hometown of Melton. I always though it looked like such a lovely walk.”

Fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support had always been an ambition of Mat’s, ever since his mother received fantastic support from the charity when she was diagnosed with cancer. Sadly though, Mat’s mother passed away when he was just nine.

He added: “We’ve just about recovered now. It was a fantastic experience, though so very tiring.

“We managed to cover almost 30 miles on the first day, all the time carrying a 8.5kg bag. Unfortunately my knee felt destroyed midway through day two, so I walked for the next two days without hardly bending my knee. I ended up posting most of my belongings home, but I still managed to walk the distance.

“Both of us got some quite painful injuries along the way. Despite that it was very fun and we had a great time. I think if I were to do it again, I’d definitely have to take recovery days every few days, and probably not camp.”

Mat and Harry’s JustGiving page address is - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/struttwalk