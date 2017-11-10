Melton funeral directors support Storehouse with charity pledge

Colleagues at a Melton funeral directors have pledged to support a vital project which helps people in need.

Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, based in Wilton Road, has linked up with the Storehouse project in the town to provide items such as food, clothing, bedding and baby equipment once a month.

These items will then be packaged up and given to people who are in need and have been referred by other agencies.

Senior funeral director, Jenny Barnes, said: “We all got together as a team and decided that Storehouse would be a great project to support.

“So, after every payday, we go out and buy a range of toiletries which we then give to the project - they’re always appreciative of the items.

“Being part of Central England Co-operative means that being an active and important part of community is key to all of us who work here. We’re proud to be able to support great causes like this one and urge others to do the same.”

Storehouse is run by Melton Vineyard Church and supported by Churches Together. It provides bags of high quality, non-perishable food and toiletries to families and individuals on low incomes, on state benefits or those struggling to get by.

The project already receives support from other businesses and groups in the town including Churches Together, the Fairtrading Post and local Rotary clubs.

Sarah Neale, from Storehouse, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the people who have been so generous in their support of Storehouse.

“We’ve been helped in such a variety of ways and do appreciate the care and kindness people have shown.”

Any businesses that wish to donate items to Storehouse should email storehouse@meltonvineyard.org.uk