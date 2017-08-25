Melton fundrasier Richard strides out for Alzheimer’s Society

A keen Melton runner recently completed the Newark Half Marathon in a time of two hours 25 minutes, amongst a field of 1,033 entrants.

This was Richard Angrave’s final half marathon before he participates in the Great North Run on September 10.

Mr Angrave gained his place in the Great North Run via the Sunday Times ballot and has chosen to raise money for Alzheimer’s in memory of his mum. She passed away in 2013 after an eight year battle with dementia.

Richard has already raised £293 with the sale of quiz sheets and some donations to his JustGiving site https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-angrave1

A quiz night has been organised at Holwell Stute, Asfordby Hill on Saturday, September 16 at 7.30pm, when teams of four will each pay £5 admission including a light supper.

To book a team call Richard on (01664) 569493 or email him at rwangrave@btinternet.com

Every penny taken at the quiz will go to Alzheimer’s as Richard is covering all the costs.