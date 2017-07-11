Melton fundraising group’s tea party raises £1,175 for Macmillan

Around 90 people attended a special tea party at the Sysonby Knoll Hotel on Saturday to celebrate 35 years since the Melton Mowbray Macmillan Cancer Support Group formed.

Musical entertainment was provided by Gold and the fundraising group were presented with the Midlands Committee Award 2016 to recognise their commitment.

Committee member Janet Gilchrist said: “The weather was excellent as was the atmosphere. We raised £1,175 and were very pleased with this result.

“Two of our committee members did the catering and the hot drinks were provided by the hotel who gave us the use of the garden at no charge. Our thanks are extended to them for this and also for all the help they provided during the day.”

The Melton Mowbray Macmillan Cancer Support Group will be manning a stall called The Human Fruit Machine at Eastwell Fete on August 19.