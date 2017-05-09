Melton fundraiser Andrew strides out round the Isle of Wight for Hope for Justice

A Melton man has taken part in a walk along the coastal path of the Isle of Wight for a charity aiming to end slavery and human trafficking.

Andrew Wrath (48), walked a distance of 51 miles in a time of just over 17 hours, three quarters of the way round the island. His trek has raised £1,700 to fund the UK rescue hubs of Hope for Justice.

He said: “It was a real challenge and the last 10km were the toughest that I have ever walked although the sense of camaraderie between the runners and walkers was inspiring.

“I’m recovering well now and am looking forward to taking on the three peaks challenge with my children, Tom and Maddie in eight weeks time.

“Friends keep asking me how long I will keep doing these sorts of challenges. The answer is simple, until every single victim of modern day slavery is free. Freedom is worth the fight!”