Melton fundraiser Andrew’s challenge to tackle slavery

Melton fundraiser Andrew Wrath is getting ready for his latest charity challenge later this month.

On April 28 and 29, the 48-year-old will be taking part in Isle of Wight Challenge in an attempt to walk the full coastal path - a distance of 67 miles in around 24 hours. The proceeds from the walk will help to fund the UK rescue hubs of Hope for Justice,

UK-based charity Hope for Justice works to identify and rescue victims of human trafficking in the UK. It has assisted hundreds of victims of trafficking since 2008 including a proportion who were children; the youngest was just three months old.

Andrew, who has supported Hope for Justice for eight years, said: “We think that slavery was eradicated hundreds of year ago, but the horrific truth is that we come across cases of modern day slavery right across our nation today, we see cases where some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society are exploited, violated and abused. It’s great to be able to support an organisation that is responding in a proactive way and giving people hope and their lives back.”

In 2013, the charity pioneered and funded the first of a network of Regional Investigative Hubs. The firs, Emma’s Hub, was founded in the North East of England and named after the first girl the charity rescued. The second hub located in the Midlands is Zoe’s Hub.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/AndrewWrath-IOW2017H4J