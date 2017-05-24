Melton firm’s car wash plans anger residents

Residents are angry about plans to build a commercial car wash at the back of their homes.

Enterprise Cars wants the new feature, adjacent to its offices off Nottingham Road, so it can clean its fleet of hire cars and vans on site.

But householders on Staveley Road and Stirling Road are worried about the noise and pollution the car wash would generate and say it will spoil their quality of life when they are outside in the summer.

The residents also say they haven’t been properly consulted.

Brian and Irene Fendell have lived at their home in Stirling Road for more than 50 years.

Brian said: “We are concerned about this car wash because we have encouraged wildlife to come into our garden over the years and it might now be forced away.

“Our neighbours aren’t happy with the way this has all gone on without anyone consulting us.”

Residents group RAGE sympathises with the conerns of people living near the site.

A spokesperson said: “RAGE understands the frustrations of this planning proposal and would like to hope that a fair and transparent process now follows.

“We’ve not been able to access the plans and if it’s correct that neither have other close neighbours and Sainsbury’s then a longer more thorough period of time is necessary to allow those wishing to make comments to do so.”

Melton Council said five objections to the plans had been received and they can still be registered until the scheme is considered by the planning committee.

Jim Worley, the council’s head of regulatory services, said: “Letters were sent to 14 addresses close to the site at the beginning of April, and there was a site notice posted also, on April 5.”