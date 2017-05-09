Melton firefighters tackle blazing barn with 200 bales of hay inside

Firefighters were alerted this afternoon (Tuesday) after a blaze broke out in a Melton barn containing 200 bales of hay.

Two crews from the town station attended the incident, in Nottingham Road, at 4.34pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The initial emergency call was received from a member of the public who reported a barn involved in fire.

“Crews confirmed that this was an open barn measuring 20 metres by 20 metres, containing 200 bales of hay.

“The bales were allowed to burn out naturally but the surrounding area was protected by two hose reel jets, one main jet and a water wall.”