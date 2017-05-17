Melton families feel The Force at church’s Star Wars activities morning

Star Wars fans really felt The Force on Saturday at the latest activities morning held by St Mary’s Church, in Melton Borough Council offices, at Parkside.

The theme of the morning was “May the Force be with you.”

Stormtropper cakes went down a treat PHOTO: Supplied

More than 100 people, some dressed as their favourite Star Wars characters, enjoyed Jedi training with Star Wars fan the Revd Kevin Ashby, as well as crafts, making balloon light sabers and decorating Stormtrooper cakes.

There was also a quiz, face-painting, an art table, table-top board games, a golf putting game, storytelling, a prayer area and for adults there was the chance to sit and read the day’s newspapers or chat with others over a cup of tea, coffee and cake.

A short act of worship followed at the end of the morning.

The next Saturday activities morning will be held on June 17, from 10.30am to 12noon, with the theme “What’s your name?.”