Melton couple host garden gathering for Parkinson’s UK

Cream teas and cakes were served at a Melton garden gathering event on Sunday (July 2), in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

The gathering was hosted by Alan and Glynis Tipper and opened by the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tejpal Baines accompanied by the Mayoress.

Guests enjoying tea in the upper garden PHOTO: Supplied

Over 240 people enjoyed refreshments, competitions and various stalls, and musical entertainment was provided by the U3A group ‘Generation Gap.’

The afternoon was organised by members of the Melton Parkinson’s Support Group and raised £1,300.

“Funds will be donated to the national office to be used for research into Parkinsons,” said Christine Radford, organiser of the Melton support group.

“Also, on Thursday, July 6 we had our annual collection at Tesco’s store Melton. Thank you to all the staff at Tesco and the generous support of the customers who donated on the day, helping us to raise £485.”

The Melton Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month, at The Edge Community Centre, Dalby Road.

For more information call Christine Radford on (01664) 851235.