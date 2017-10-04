Melton Council beefs up security after officers suffer abuse

Security is to be beefed up at future Melton Council public exhibitions after council staff were abused at events to promote the Local Plan.

At a meeting where the plan was approved by councillors last week a report stated: “Sustained verbal hostility and aggression was experienced by at least one member of the team and there was at least one incident of a disgruntled customer’s shouting disrupting briefly an otherwise positive atmosphere.”

Councillor Pru Chandler told the meeting: “I was appalled at the treatment our officers received.

“This is not going to happen again. We will have security people in place to stop people being physically or verbally abused.”

Deputy leader, Councillor Leigh Higgins, added: “Our officers were only doing their job and we realise there is a lot of emotion surrounding the Local Plan but this is not acceptable.”

