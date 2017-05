Members of Melton Mowbray Community Chaplaincy were in the Market Place last week with a piece of fence, asking people “Are you sitting on the fence?”

This gave people an opportunity to think about and discuss issues they were sitting on the fence about - be it social, political, personal or religious.

Helen Culy said: “We had a great time engaging with many different people in our community. It was an appropriate question to ask in the run up to the general election.”