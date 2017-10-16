Melton care home workers march in Leicester Memory Walk for Alzheimer’s

Workers from a Melton care home have gone the extra mile to raise £400 for Alzheimer’s Society.

Seven women from The Amwell, a residential nursing, dementia and respite facility in Asfordby Road, joined around 3,000 other people in doing the Leicester ‘Memory Walk.’

Entrants who united against dementia had a choice of a two kilometre stroll or a seven kilometre trek as part of the nationwide push to raise £9million.

The Amwell’s septuple of Tracy Heyes, Emily Bates, Leah Macleod, Jay Horton, Laura Mellors, Alison Bubb and Vickie Bailey all opted for the tougher distance.

Tracey Heyes, care home manager at The Amwell, said: “Alzheimer’s is naturally something which is very close to all of our hearts.

“We have lots of lovely residents staying with us with dementia who we care for, so we wanted to try and raise as much money as we could for the charity.

“It was a fantastic day with lots of atmosphere and it was so great to see so many people out walking.”