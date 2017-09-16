Melton CAMRA toasts micro-pub Gas Tap

THE Melton Mowbray branch of CAMRA (The Campaign For Real Ale) has presented a Merit Award to Tim Giddens at the Gastap in Burton Street.

Members attended the micro-pub to sample a few of Mr Gidden’s beers and to present him (pictured on the right, with CAMRA chairman Kevin Billson) with his certificate.

Tim, who took over the venue in March, was chosen because he is a local champion promotting real ale and maintains continuity in the quality of the beers he serves.